Astaldi signs €400m of international contracts

Astaldi has won three new contracts set to earn it about €400m from countries that it sees as less risky than where it has worked in the past.

The project wins are part of the group’s de-risking strategy as it progressively repositions operations towards countries that present lower risk - Chile, North America and northern and central-eastern Europe.

In Chile, it has won the Barros Luco Trudeau Hospital in Santiago. The €270m EPC contract calls for designing and building a new healthcare facility in the city centre to provide 967 beds and 28 operating rooms covering a total area of approximately 200,000m2. The two buildings will each be 10 storeys tall, one of which will house, among other things, the department of nuclear medicine. The works will have a duration of seven years, with the start-up of site activities during the second half 2018, after the design phase. The client is Chile’s Ministry of Health and the works will be financed out of the State funds.

In Honduras, Astaldi has a 49% share of €101m of work on the Arenal Hydroelectric project in a joint venture with fellow Italian company Ghella (51%). Work includes building a dam with a maximum height of 93.5m and approximately 6km tunnels. Client for the work is Energias Limpias del Yaguala.

The Polish project is a waste-to-energy plant for treating urban waste of the Gdańsk-Gdynia-Sopot metropolitan area. It covers construction followed by 25 years of operations and maintenance activities. The total contract is worth approximately €m, of which approximately €110m is for design and construction (Astaldi share: 51%), and the remaining €170m for O&M activities (Astaldi share: 10%). The construction activities will be carried out in a joint venture by Astaldi as leader with Italian company Termomeccanica Ecologia. O&M activities will be led by France’s Tirù (80%), working with Astaldi and Termomeccanica Ecologia. Client for the work is Zakład Utylizacyjny.