Astaldi wins Chilean hospital contract

Astaldi has won a €140m (£125m) construction contract for the Linares Hospital in Chile.

The contract calls for the design and construction of a new healthcare facility in the centre of the city of Linares, in the Maule region of the country.

The new complex will provide 329 beds and 11 operating rooms, over a total area of about 87,000m2 distributed in an 8-storey building, including an underground level. The hospital’s systems will be built by NBI, the Astaldi group company that specialises in plant engineering.

The work is to have a duration of slightly over six years, with design to begin before the end of this year.

The client is Chile’s Ministry of Health, and the works will be financed with state funds.