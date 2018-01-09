News » UK » Atkins names new UK/Europe chief » published 9 Jan 2018
Atkins names new UK/Europe chief
SNC-Lavalin subsidiary Atkins has appointed Philip Hoare as chief executive of its UK and Europe region.
Philip Hoare, head of Atkins’ UK and Europe transportation division since 2014, now becomes responsible for leading the consulting engineer’s 10,000-strong team.
“One of my priorities will be to push the digital growth agenda,” he said, “ensuring we bring smart thinking and technological solutions to the table at this time when our digital and physical worlds are colliding at pace.”
SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins in July 2017, leading to the departure of its chief executive Uwe Krueger and the promotion of Nick Roberts to president of Atkins. In the interim, divisional finance director Jamie Sharp will lead Atkins’ UK and Europe transportation business.
This article was published on 9 Jan 2018 (last updated on 9 Jan 2018).