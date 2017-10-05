News » Plant » Attachments investment takes waste company into demolition » published 5 Oct 2017
Dorset based waste management company W&S Recycling has moved into demolition with a hefty investment in hydraulic grabs and shears.
W&S bought the sole rights from KPMG, official receiver of Aylesford Newsprint, for the disposal and sale of all the processing and site equipment and materials at Aylesford Paper Mill, once one of Britain’s largest paper mills, near Maidstone in Kent.
Inmalo has delivered 12 hydraulic attachment to W&S Recycling for the project following trials of a range of hydraulic attachments from different suppliers.
The 110-acre site, once the main supplier of newspaper substrate to UK printers, contains a mix of heavy concrete structures, steel framed buildings, chemical processing plant and the paper mill itself. It will take a year to reduce it all to ground level.
Poole-based W&S has invested more than £5m in demolition equipment for this and future projects.
Inmalo won the contract to supply a comprehensive range of demolition tools following trials with competitor products.
The equipment supplied by Inmalo being used at Aylesford is:
- MBI SH410R shears (4,900kg) on a Komatsu PC490
- 2 x MBI SH310R shears (3,300kg) on a Hyundai 380LC
- MBI SH180R shears (2,100kg) on a Komatsu PC490 28-metre high-reach arm
- 2 x MBI CR26R crackers (2,900kg) on a Hyundai 380LC
- MBI CR20R cracker (2,100kg) on a Hyundai 380LC 21m high-reach arm
- MBI RP40IT rotating pulveriser (4,200kg) on a Hyundai 380LC
- MBI SGR1900 selector grab (2,300kg) on a Hyundai 380LC
- SGR450 selector grab (620kg) on a Kobelco SK75R
- 2 x Montabert SC36 breakers (360kg) on a Kobelco SK75R
