Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Automatic pothole patchers head for Powys » published 28 Sep 2017

Automatic pothole patchers head for Powys

Powys County Council has bought two of the latest generation Roadmaster spray injection patching vehicles.

One of the new Roadmasters for Powys Above: One of the new Roadmasters for Powys

These Irish-made machines automate road repair and maintenance and are claimed to fill potholes more accurately and more cheaply than traditional methods.

The Roadmaster is made by Archway Products in Jamestown, County Leitrim, which also recently delivered a batch of three machines to Cork County Council, brining the Cork Roadmaster fleet to 14 vehicles.

Archway Products has developed a way of adding fibre strands to the patch material to strengthen the patch. This reinforcing has the effect of causing the patch material to stretch rather than crack in response to sub-surface movement thus preventing water ingress.

“With orders coming hard and fast, the future looks bright for this small Irish company with a very unique product,” said general manager Robert Rowlette.

 

 

 

This article was published on 28 Sep 2017 (last updated on 28 Sep 2017).

