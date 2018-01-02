Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Sun January 07 2018

News » Plant » Baldwins gets transport licence back » published 2 Jan 2018

Baldwins gets transport licence back

Baldwins Crane Hire has got back its transport operating licenses in the North East and Welsh traffic regions.

Richard Baldwin was given a year’s disqualification by traffic commissioner Kevin Rooney in August 2016 for falsifying records. His son Wayne Baldwin was disqualified for five years. The ban forced Baldwins to subcontract transport operations that support its crane hire business.

However, the company reports that Baldwins Support Services, which operates the transport requirements for Baldwins Crane Hire, has now been granted full operating licences for its centres in the North East and Welsh traffic areas. These are valid for five years.

Baldwins Support Services passed investigations by Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

“Under the direction of Marcus Gough, Baldwins Support Services Ltd look to continue its transport operations whilst maintaining the highest possible standards of compliance,” the company said.

 

 

This article was published on 2 Jan 2018 (last updated on 2 Jan 2018).

