Balfour and Farrans compete for Haudagain road job
Transport Scotland has shortlisted Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering and Farrans Construction to bid for the £18m A90/A96 Haudagain Improvement contract in Aberdeen.
The two contractors move to the next stage of procurement, entering into a period of competitive dialogue.
The contract for delivering the works is estimated to be worth £18m and involves the construction of around 500 metres of new dual carriageway connecting the A90 North Anderson Drive and the A96 Auchmill Road.
Scotland’s transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “Not only have we reached this key milestone in the procurement today, but we are also progressing opportunities to undertake some work in advance of the main construction. This would enable the main construction contractor to hit the ground running later in the year.
“We remain committed to tackling the bottleneck at Haudagain. Alongside benefits from the AWPR, the A90/A96 Haudagain Improvement Project will boost the local economy and bring much needed journey time benefits for road users and communities in the north east.”
Jacobs is Transport Scotland’s consulting engineering for the scheme.
This article was published on 14 Mar 2018 (last updated on 14 Mar 2018).