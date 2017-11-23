News » Over £20m » Balfour Beatty signs £287m contract for Manchester Engineering Campus » published 23 Nov 2017
Balfour Beatty signs £287m contract for Manchester Engineering Campus
Balfour Beatty has signed a £287m contract with the University of Manchester to construct its Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD).
The contract represents one of the largest capital developments ever undertaken by a UK university.
The four-year project, part of the University of Manchester’s 10-year campus masterplan, will provide new premises for its engineering schools, including teaching spaces and research institutes such as the Dalton Nuclear Institute and the BP International Centre for Advanced Materials (BP-ICAM).
The new development will consolidate the majority of the university’s estate onto one main campus and free up land in the north of the campus.
Balfour Beatty will maximise the use of off-site manufacture and the latest in BIM technology to optimise construction efficiency. Despite this, at peak construction there will still be 1,000 construction workers on site.
Balfour Beatty was appointed to the university’s construction partnering framework in May 2015 and has been working under a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) since November 2015, enabling design development and early engagement with key supply chain partners.
When the PCSA was signed, it was envisaged that work on site would start in the first half of 2016.
The new building has been designed by Mecanoo. The project team also includes Arup as engineer, Sweett as cost consultant, Aecom as CDM coordinator and Buro Four as project manager.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 23 Nov 2017 (last updated on 23 Nov 2017).