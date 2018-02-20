News » UK » Balfour Beatty cuts M25 stake to 15% » published 20 Feb 2018
Balfour Beatty cuts M25 stake to 15%
Balfour Beatty has sold another slice of its investment in the M25 private finance initiative, banking £22m in the process.
The sale of another 5% stake reduces Balfour Beatty’s holding in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway, from 20% to 15%.
In December 2017 Balfour Beatty sold a 12.5% stake in Connect Plus to funds managed by Dalmore Capital for £103m and a 7.5% stake to Equitix for £62m. The profit for Balfour Beatty on those deals was £85m.
It has now sold a further 5% to Equitix for a cash consideration of £42m. The expected profit on disposal is £22m, which will be used to reduce borrowings.
In total, Balfour Beatty has now sold 25% of its original 40% holding for a total cash consideration of £207m.
Equitix has exercised an option on the previous 7.5% sale so that the total 25% divested by Balfour Beatty is now split equally between Equitix and Dalmore.
Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn said: “This transaction again demonstrates the ongoing attractiveness of our infrastructure assets and is in line with our declared intent to maximise value for shareholders.”
In 2016 Skanska sold its 40% holding in Connect Plus to Macquarie for £265m.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 20 Feb 2018 (last updated on 20 Feb 2018).