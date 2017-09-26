Balfour Beatty JV wins Hong Kong housing scheme

Balfour Beatty’s 50:50 joint venture Gammon Construction has won a HK$800m (£79m) residential development project in Hong Kong.

The scheme for Wheelock Properties includes the construction of 20 villas and the aim is for it to meet the sHong Kong Building Environmental Assessment Method (HKBEAM) Gold standard upon completion. The standard is designed to ensure that a range of environmental issues have been addressed in a holistic manner.

Thomas Ho, chief executive of Gammon, said, “We are delighted to work with Wheelock Properties, our long-term partner, again for this deluxe residential project. The project team is committed to delivering the project to the highest quality and in a sustainable manner, while maintaining excellent standards of safety.”

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020. At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of 450.