Balfour Beatty scoops Miami riverfront scheme

Balfour Beatty has won a US$260m (£196m) mixed-use project in Miami in the US state of Florida.

The River Landing Shops & Residences project is for H&R REIT and Urbanx Company in association with developer Matthews Southwest, a long standing client since 2009.

The project, which will be built on an 8.1-acre site along the Miami River, involves construction of two million square feet of retail and residential accommodation. There will be a five-storey shopping centre and two residential buildings featuring 475 rental apartments.

Balfour Beatty Group chief executive Leo Quinn said: “This transformational development in the heart of Miami builds on Balfour Beatty’s historical and growing relationship with Matthews Southwest as we expand on our presence in the South Florida market.”

Construction is expected to begin late this year and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019. At its peak, the project will employ a team of approximately 750.