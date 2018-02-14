Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed February 14 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Balfour Beatty to build Dallas office tower » published 14 Feb 2018

Balfour Beatty to build Dallas office tower

Balfour Beatty’s US business has been chosen to build a 16-storey office block as the first phase in a major development in Dallas.

The Epic – which will have 290,000 square feet of space and parking for almost 850 cars – is part of a planned eight-acre, mixed-use development that will also include housing, shops and a hotel.

Clients for the scheme are Westdale and KDC; the designer is Perkins & Will.

The Epic office tower will feature a fitness centre and an amenity deck that overlooks the Dallas skyline. There will be 18,900 square feet of ground-floor retail and 10 occupied office floors atop a six-level podium parking structure with an additional two levels of below-grade parking. The transit-oriented development is located in close proximity to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Deep Ellum rail station, which runs parallel to the property’s east boundary. 

“The Epic is a transformational project that will play an integral role in making Westdale’s vision for Deep Ellum a reality,” said Keith McCoy, senior vice president, Balfour Beatty. “Not only will this project’s world-class amenities help attract businesses, visitors and residents to the city’s most unique urban neighborhood, it will for the first time provide a pedestrian-friendly connection from downtown Dallas to Deep Ellum.”  

There are plans to seek LEED Gold certification, with the project incorporating ‘green’ building features such as water-cooled heat pumps with cooling towers, increased insulation in the building envelope, energy-efficient windows and full LED lighting.

Balfour Beatty is leveraging the latest technologies, including BIM and BIM 360 Field, digital plan rooms and lean construction methods to facilitate integrated-team alignment and achieve the design.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 14 Feb 2018 (last updated on 14 Feb 2018).

More News Channels