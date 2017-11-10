Balfour Beatty to manage $581m Texas scheme

Balfour Beatty has been named as construction manager-agent (CMA) for the first phase of a US$581m (£442m) contract at the capitol complex in the US state of Texas.

The Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) project is divided into six packages: excavations, utility relocations, central utility plant tunnels, two new office buildings, a new underground car park and a pedestrian mall. The two new office buildings will allow the consolidation of state employees currently working in leased space.

In its role as CMA, Balfour Beatty will advise TFC on different facets of the construction process—planning, design, procurement, construction and commissioning— across the six packages. Its work includes coordinating the contracting and procurement of design and construction firms, creating and managing scopes of work, setting and managing project schedules and budgets, and effectively optimizing the chosen design and construction firms' skills and talents.

In addition, Balfour Beatty will advise on safety, technology, quality assurance and quality control related to the project. The implementation of these management activities turns the planning, design and construction process is designed to maximise TFC’s control over the entire project, adding predictability from the start of programming to completion of construction.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, state senator Kirk Watson, a former mayor of Austin, called the project a significant transformation of a formerly lonely stretch of real estate into a primary pedestrian gathering space, and a greenway with new offices and a cultural venue worthy of the citizens of Texas.

Balfour Beatty has previously worked extensively for TFC as a preferred contractor managing deferred maintenance in state office buildings, many located in the Capitol Complex.

Page is the master architect for the project and Cobb, Fendley & Associates is the site services engineer.