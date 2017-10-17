Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Balfour Mott earns northwest highways extension » published 17 Oct 2017

Balfour Mott earns northwest highways extension

Balfour Beatty Mott MacDonald has secured a £115m extension from Highways England to its asset support contract for Area 10 covering Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The M60, on a quiet day Above: The M60, on a quiet day

The 17-month contract extension runs from November 2017 to March 2019 and follows a five-year term that has seen more than 500 renewal and improvement schemes carried out by the duo.

The joint venture is 70% owned by Balfour Beatty and 30% by consulting engineering Mott MacDonald. The contract extension is valued at £115m.

Their asset support contract covers 570km of Highways England’s strategic road network within Area 10.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 17 Oct 2017 (last updated on 17 Oct 2017).

More News Channels