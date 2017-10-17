News » Over £20m » Balfour Mott earns northwest highways extension » published 17 Oct 2017
Balfour Mott earns northwest highways extension
Balfour Beatty Mott MacDonald has secured a £115m extension from Highways England to its asset support contract for Area 10 covering Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
The 17-month contract extension runs from November 2017 to March 2019 and follows a five-year term that has seen more than 500 renewal and improvement schemes carried out by the duo.
The joint venture is 70% owned by Balfour Beatty and 30% by consulting engineering Mott MacDonald. The contract extension is valued at £115m.
Their asset support contract covers 570km of Highways England’s strategic road network within Area 10.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 17 Oct 2017 (last updated on 17 Oct 2017).