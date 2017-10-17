Balfour Mott earns northwest highways extension

Balfour Beatty Mott MacDonald has secured a £115m extension from Highways England to its asset support contract for Area 10 covering Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The 17-month contract extension runs from November 2017 to March 2019 and follows a five-year term that has seen more than 500 renewal and improvement schemes carried out by the duo.

The joint venture is 70% owned by Balfour Beatty and 30% by consulting engineering Mott MacDonald. The contract extension is valued at £115m.

Their asset support contract covers 570km of Highways England’s strategic road network within Area 10.