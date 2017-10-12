Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

Balfour signs up for Falkirk campus

Balfour Beatty has been appointed by Forth Valley College to deliver the final phase of construction work at the new £55m Falkirk campus in Grangemouth, Falkirk.

Signing the contract Above: Signing the contract

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the construction of the 20,709 m2 science & engineering campus and its associated facilities, which on completion will become the Forth Valley College headquarters, with more than 2,000 full-time students.

The contractor has exploited a range of its in-house capabilities, from geotechnical to mechanical & electrical, to meet the project’s requirements and provide the client with an integrated design. 

Site works starts in the next few weeks will have more than 250 people on site at peak.

 

 

This article was published on 12 Oct 2017 (last updated on 12 Oct 2017).

