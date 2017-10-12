Balfour signs up for Falkirk campus

Balfour Beatty has been appointed by Forth Valley College to deliver the final phase of construction work at the new £55m Falkirk campus in Grangemouth, Falkirk.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the construction of the 20,709 m2 science & engineering campus and its associated facilities, which on completion will become the Forth Valley College headquarters, with more than 2,000 full-time students.

The contractor has exploited a range of its in-house capabilities, from geotechnical to mechanical & electrical, to meet the project’s requirements and provide the client with an integrated design.

Site works starts in the next few weeks will have more than 250 people on site at peak.