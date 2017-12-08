BAM chosen for Glasgow primary schools

BAM Construction has been appointed by Hub West Scotland, on behalf of Glasgow City Council, to build two new primary schools.

BAM will build Carntyne Primary School on Liberton Street in the east of Glasgow and Blairdardie Primary School in the west end. Both projects started on site this month with completion of Carntyne scheduled for autumn 2018 and Blairdardie following in spring 2019.

The combined contract value is £18m and funding has been made available through Scottish Futures Trust (SFT), which delivers public infrastructure investment on behalf of the Scottish government through the Hub network and Glasgow City Council.

BAM Construction has built several schools in Scotland recently, including the £27m Barrhead Secondary School for East Renfrewshire Council and the £25m Our Lady & St Patricks for West Dunbartonshire Council, which opened to pupils in August this year.

BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “The partnership between our local authorities, Hub West and SFT is transforming Scotland’s school estate and creating buildings of importance for the wider community.”