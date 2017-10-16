BAM extends role at Dubai port

BAM International has followed its recently completed work at a Dubai port with a €14.5m (£12.9m) contract win for the design and construction of a link road.

The latest contract for DP World at Jebel Ali Port & Free Zone involves construction of 2.75km of dual carriageway to connect the port’s new Container Terminal 4 to the city’s existing road network.

The project also entails the construction of two bridges that will cross the existing gas utility corridor, associated drainage, lighting, signage and precast barriers.

The project is expected to take 15 months to complete, excluding the time for preliminary site investigation works.

Earlier this year BAM International handed over the first three phases of Jebel Ali Terminal 4 to DP World. BAM built of 2,300m of quay wall, as well as a 440m-long access bridge and a 3.5km causeway to link the new terminal being built on an island of reclaimed land to the main port.