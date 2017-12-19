BAM lands £40m Cheshire schools package

BAM Construction has been awarded a £40m contract to build three new schools in Cheshire.

BAM was appointed through the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) national contractors’ framework.

The three school-building jobs are at Cheadle Hulme Primary School, Laurus Cheadle Hulme secondary school and Didsbury High School.

Work has just begun in Cheadle Hulme and all schemes reach a stage to be ready for pupils in September 2018 before finally completing in February 2019.

Both Laurus Cheadle Hulme and Cheadle Hulme Primary School draw on the same design team that BAM used for the Kearsley Academy scheme in Bolton. IBI is the design partner, Mott MacDonald provides civil and structural engineering services, Ramboll for building services engineering, and Spacezero the interiors and fixtures, fittings and furniture.

BAM is currently developing the design for Didsbury High School, which is a completely new high school and sixth form for 1,350 students. This is still going through local authority planning but the aim is to start on site around May 2018, with the new school due to open in September 2019. The design team again draws on Spacezero and Ramboll. The architect is Pozzoni, and Dally Henderson is providing landscaping. Mace is providing technical advice for both the schemes.

A further school, Laurus Ryecroft based in Tameside, forms part of the batch with Laurus Didsbury, encompassing a 1,350 place secondary school and sixth form. The ESFA is currently working with BAM to develop the initial proposals. BAM has partnered the same design team as for Laurus Didsbury.

BAM Construction regional director Ian Fleming said: “Education is a key market for BAM. Our track record is excellent, and our highly collaborative approach works well for schools. It is also a sign of great trust that the ESFA and Laurus Trust felt able to appoint us for both these schemes, showing that we have started to build the kind of understanding and confidence that drives a successful construction partnership.”