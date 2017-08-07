BAM lands Dublin children’s hospital

BAM’s Irish building subsidiary has won a €600m (£542m) construction contract for Dublin’s new children’s hospital.

Full planning permission for the hospital, paediatric outpatients and urgent care centres, a research and innovation centre and a 53-unit family accommodation centre was granted in April 2016. The 12-acre site on the St James’s Hospital campus has been fully cleared and is now ready for the laying of foundations of what is said to be the largest public construction project awarded in Ireland.

BAM Building’ build-only contract is expected to take four years to complete.

The new hospital will include over 6,150 rooms, four acres of gardens and external space and 380 individual inpatient rooms each having their own en-suite and a bed for parents to sleep near their sick child.

BAM Ireland’s ongoing building projects include the 49,000m2 Hi-tech HQ Campus at Leopardstown, the student accommodation, the extension to Glucksman Library at the University of Limerick and the 9,000m2 One Molesworth Street development.