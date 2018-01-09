BAM Morgan JV wins £300m motorway work

A joint venture of BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall, bmJV, has been awarded two motorway works contracts by Highways England worth a total of £322m.

The contracts are to upgrqade sections of the M62 and the M27 to smart motorway with variable speed limits, camera technology and the hard should becoming a fourth traffic lane.

The first contract is a two-stage design and build contract worth £104m to upgrade 10 miles of the M62 between Warrington (J10) and Manchester (J12).

The contracting JV, supported by design partners WSP and Aecom, started the design phase in December 2017 and work is planned to start on site from spring 2018.

The second contract, worth £218m to bmJV, will see the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 converted to create permanent dual four-lane all lane running along the 15-mile stretch. The design phase starts in January 2018 with design support from Sweco/Mott Macdonald and WSP. Construction will begin in spring 2018.

Both contracts have been awarded under Highway’s England’s collaborative delivery framework, to which bmJV was appointed in 2014.

Paul Gott, managing director of highways at Morgan Sindall, said: “These contracts mark the start of two more prestigious projects for bmJV. The established relationship between our two companies enables us to provide the best possible service to enhance the capacity and reliability of the UK’s strategic road network in order to improve journeys for road users.”