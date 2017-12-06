BAM Mott JV confirmed for £100m Boston Barrier

The contract to build the £100m Boston Barrier flood defence scheme has been awarded to BMMJV, a joint venture of BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald.

The Environment Agency scheme will improve tidal flood protection for more than 14,000 properties. The project received final approval yesterday from the Treasury and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). Work on site is set to begin in January 2018.

The tidal barrier will feature a moveable gate across the River Witham (also known locally as the Haven), together with a new control building to operate the barrier, new flood defence walls on both banks, and a replacement gate across the entrance to the existing Port of Boston wet dock.

The barrier will make Boston one of the best protected areas from flooding outside of London.

Environment minister Thérèse Coffey said: “Not only is this fantastic news for the 14,000 home and business owners who will be better protected from flooding – Boston’s new state of the art defences will help attract investment, benefitting the wider area.

“This is just one of many flood schemes being built in Lincolnshire and we are investing £229m over six years to better protect communities across the county.”

BMMJV framework director Allan Rogers said: “We are looking forward to delivering this innovative flood protection scheme. We have a proven track record of success having recently completed phase one of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme.”

Boston has a long history of tidal flooding. The town flooded in 1953, again in 1978, and more recently during the tidal surge on 5th December 2013 when defences were over-topped and breached. This flooded more than 800 properties across 55 streets.

