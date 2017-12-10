News » Plant » BAM picked for €27m control tower scheme » published 10 Dec 2017
BAM picked for €27m control tower scheme
The Irish Aviation Authority has awarded the construction of a new control tower at Dublin Airport to BAM Ireland.
The contract value for the 87m-tall Visual Control Tower (VCT) is €27m.
The new VCT, which was designed by Dublin’s Scott Tallon Walker Architects, comprises three separate but integrated structural elements - the main control room, a supporting tower and a ground-level building. The ground-level structure will accommodate staff facilities, electronic systems and a mechanical plant space to provide environmental control for the building. Site works will include a new car park and a new security station.
BAM Ireland expects to complete the project in early 2019.
This article was published on 10 Dec 2017 (last updated on 10 Dec 2017).