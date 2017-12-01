BAM selected for £42m City Law School

BAM has won the contract for the construction of a new £42m home for City Law School on London.

City, University of London is rationalising four existing buildings that form a corner at Sebastian Street and Goswell Road in London EC1 to create a new 7,240m2 campus building.

Two of the corner buildings, a pre-fabricated health centre from the 1970s and a former factory from 1947, will be demolished. Two other buildings, former factories at Goswell Road and the Myddleton Building, will be retained and integrated into the new campus.

Architect for the project is Wilkinson Eyre.

BAM was selected via the Southern Construction Framework ahead of Wates and Morgan Sindall.

Among the challenges for BAM is creating a structure on several levels – seven storeys at its highest point - while retaining the separate character of the four blocks, which must nevertheless function as one building. There will be a central atrium space between them.

Andy Mason, construction director for BAM, said: “This is a typically challenging London scheme which will require a highly adaptable approach, very careful planning and top logistics. But this is what we bring to the table, and it’s going to be an absorbing construction challenge. We’ll end up creating more space and flexibility and greater coherence in these upgraded buildings which will provide for the University’s current and future needs.”

Ed Kevin, head of projects at City, University of London, said: “This is an exciting and significant project for City, University of London, being our largest investment in the estate, and first new build, in over a decade. The end result will transform the Sebastian Street site and provide The City Law School with a fantastic new home at our main campus that will enhance our presence on Goswell Road, and act as a visual marker to the University.”

Works are just starting on site and are expected to complete in mid-2019.