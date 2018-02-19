News » International » BAM team closes deal for €650m German motorway » published 19 Feb 2018
BAM team closes deal for €650m German motorway
A BAM-led consortium has reached financial close for a German motorway project with a construction value of €650m (£575m).
The project covers the design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation of the A10/A24 Neuruppin to Pankow route. Work involves the widening of the A10 to six lanes for a length of 29.6km of motorway and the complete reconstruction of the A24, with four lanes plus an extended hard shoulder for a length of 29.2km. Other aspects of the work include bridges - 27 replacement structures, 10 new ones and demolition of two others – as well as noise protection walls, sign gantries, traffic management systems, interchanges, rest areas and secondary roads.
The equity sponsors for the project are BAM PPP PGGM Infrastructure Coöperatie (70%) and Habau (30%). Construction will be carried out by BAM’s German civil engineering company Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau in cooperation with Habau.
The operation and maintenance (O&M) services scope, which includes winter maintenance, covers the entire contract section with a total length of approximately 64.2kmof motorway, including 51 bridges (37 new constructions and 14 existing). The O&M works will be carried out by BAM PPP and Habau and will run until 2048.
Construction will begin next month, with completion expected in December 2022.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Feb 2018 (last updated on 19 Feb 2018).