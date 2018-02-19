Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue February 20 2018

BAM team closes deal for €650m German motorway » published 19 Feb 2018

BAM team closes deal for €650m German motorway

A BAM-led consortium has reached financial close for a German motorway project with a construction value of €650m (£575m).

The project covers the design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation of the A10/A24 Neuruppin to Pankow route. Work involves the widening of the A10 to six lanes for a length of 29.6km of motorway and the complete reconstruction of the A24, with four lanes plus an extended hard shoulder for a length of 29.2km. Other aspects of the work include bridges - 27 replacement structures, 10 new ones and demolition of two others – as well as noise protection walls, sign gantries, traffic management systems, interchanges, rest areas and secondary roads.

The equity sponsors for the project are BAM PPP PGGM Infrastructure Coöperatie (70%) and Habau (30%). Construction will be carried out by BAM’s German civil engineering company Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau in cooperation with Habau.

The operation and maintenance (O&M) services scope, which includes winter maintenance, covers the entire contract section with a total length of approximately 64.2kmof motorway, including 51 bridges (37 new constructions and 14 existing). The O&M works will be carried out by BAM PPP and Habau and will run until 2048.

Construction will begin next month, with completion expected in December 2022.

 

MPU

This article was published on 19 Feb 2018 (last updated on 19 Feb 2018).

