BAM team closes deal for €650m German motorway

A BAM-led consortium has reached financial close for a German motorway project with a construction value of €650m (£575m).

The project covers the design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation of the A10/A24 Neuruppin to Pankow route. Work involves the widening of the A10 to six lanes for a length of 29.6km of motorway and the complete reconstruction of the A24, with four lanes plus an extended hard shoulder for a length of 29.2km. Other aspects of the work include bridges - 27 replacement structures, 10 new ones and demolition of two others – as well as noise protection walls, sign gantries, traffic management systems, interchanges, rest areas and secondary roads.

The equity sponsors for the project are BAM PPP PGGM Infrastructure Coöperatie (70%) and Habau (30%). Construction will be carried out by BAM’s German civil engineering company Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau in cooperation with Habau.

The operation and maintenance (O&M) services scope, which includes winter maintenance, covers the entire contract section with a total length of approximately 64.2kmof motorway, including 51 bridges (37 new constructions and 14 existing). The O&M works will be carried out by BAM PPP and Habau and will run until 2048.

Construction will begin next month, with completion expected in December 2022.