BAM team lands German highway PPP

A consortium of BAM-PGGM and Habau has been named as the preferred bidder for the first of a ‘new generation’ of public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Germany.

The A10/A24 Neuruppin to Pankow project is located near Berlin.

The design, build, finance, maintain and operate contract comprises the widening of the A10 to six lanes for a length of 29.6km of motorway and the complete reconstruction of the A24 with four lanes plus an extended hard shoulder for a length of 29.2km.

In addition to the motorway the construction scope also includes bridges, with 27 replacements, construction of 10 new bridges and two demolitions. There will also be other works including noise protection walls, traffic management systems, interchanges and rest areas.

The A10/A24 is the first of 11 projects of a new wave of infrastructure PPP projects that was launched by the Ministry of Transport in 2015. The client for the project is Deges, a publicly owned project management company.

Construction activities will be carried out by BAM’s German civil engineering company Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau in cooperation with Habau.

The O&M services scope (including winter maintenance) covers the entire contract section with a total length of approximately 64.2 km of motorway, including 51 bridges (37 new constructions and 14 existing). The O&M works will be carried out by BAM PPP and Habau.

The construction period is approximately five years and the overall project period is 30 years. Financial close is expected to be reached in February 2018.

The equity sponsors for the project are BAM PPP PGGM Infrastructure Coöperatie (70%) and Habau (30%).