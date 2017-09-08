BAM to build another Swindon school

The Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has appointed BAM Construction to build The Deanery Church of England Academy, a new secondary school in Swindon which will join the Diocese of Bristol Academies Trust (DBAT).

The Deanery will be built close to the existing Wichelstowe Waitrose store and will form part of the new Wichelstowe district centre. The three-storey school, with enhanced sports and arts facilities, is set to open in September 2019.

BAM has helped to develop detailed designs within the budget of £26.5m to produce a building which will be a landmark at the heart of the new community. Designed by AHR architects, BAM will fit out the school, except for the specialist ICT aspect, with Hydrock providing structural and services engineering.

BAM senior design manager Pat Griffin said: “Externally, the school has a dignified and elegant look but provides for a really vibrant mix of activities and facilities. It maximises daylight as an integral part of the design.

“BAM’s role reflects our strong track record in the sector and in Swindon, where we are currently mid-way through the construction of a new secondary school at the Tadpole Village site and also recently completed the new University Technical College.”

The scheme follows BAM’s completion of the Swindon UTC, and the company is also working on Swindon’s Great Western Academy. BAM has around 15 schemes on site throughout the southwest and south Wales.

Work has just begun on the site and a formal turf-cutting ceremony is planned for late September 2017.