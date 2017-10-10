BAM wins £67m northeast schools batch

The Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has named BAM Construction as preferred contractor for its Capital Framework North East Batch A of priority schools.

The Gateshead office of BAM Construction will build five secondary schools following a competitive process under the framework.

The sample school in the batch is Kepier, a state secondary in Houghton Le Spring. The future schools include two secondary schools in Hartlepool – English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and High Tunstall College of Science – plus Whickham School in Newcastle and Durham Community Business College. The combined value of the schools is approximately £67m.

BAM project director Tony Fitzgerald said: “What we sought to do is listen carefully and understand the requirements and aspirations of the ESFA and the school to ensure we provide a high quality and efficient design solution to meet their needs, but also provide the ESFA with value for money.

“Our experience in the education sector is second to none, and BAM’s collaborative culture is always a very helpful resource when working on education buildings. The learning environment is holistic. That means we get to engage with the people who will ultimately use the buildings and their communities and create opportunities for them and not just a finished building.”

Lead architect is Ryder with whom the region has won schools before. BAM Design (Architecture & Structures) is appointed to undertake two of the schools in the batch and BAM Design (MEP) three schools.