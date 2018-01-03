BAM wins Abu Dhabi arena

BAM International has won the contract for an 18,000-capacity arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The company was appointed by Miral Asset Management and began work on the Yas Arena in December. It expects to complete the project by November 2019.

The area, which has been designed by HOK with support from Pascall & Watson, will be used to host events in a temperature-controlled environment. HOK also designed the adjacent retail and dining area along the boardwalk.

Abu Dhabi events company Flash Entertainment will host gigs and sports events inside the Yas Arena.