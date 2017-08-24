BAM wins Jedburgh schools campus

BAM Construction has been chosen as main contractor for a new school campus in Jedburgh.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC), working with development partner Hub South East Scotland, has chosen BAM Construction to build the Jedburgh Intergenerational Community Campus. This will replace three schools in the town: Jedburgh Grammar, and Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools.

Subject to planning permission, work starts on site at Hartrigge Park in spring 2018 and is expected to take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

It is BAM’s first contract for Hub South East since joining its supply chain earlier this year.

The project is one of four new schools being built with a £28m allocation from Scotland’s ‘Schools for the Future’ programme. Sighthill Community Campus will replace St Stephen’s Primary School and St Kevin’s Primary School in Glasgow; and Underbank Primary School and Walston Primary School in South Lanarkshire will both be replaced.