BAM wins Luxembourg tower scheme

A developer in Luxembourg has awarded BAM a contract to build a pair of towers linked by a gallery with a planted roof.

BAM’s contract covers the structural works, excluding the façade and finishing, of the Infinity housing, office and retail scheme, which is being developed by Immobel.

The residential tower Infinity Living – which will be the first high-rise residential building in Luxembourg – comprises 150 luxury apartments on 25 floors. The office building Infinity Working will ahave eight floors of flexible office space rated as ‘Excellent’ under the BREEAM system. The two towers will be linked together by a retail gallery featuring a planted roof.

The project will be delivered by BAM’s Walloon subsidiary BAM Galère with its Luxembourg subsidiary BAM Lux in joint venture with Cegelec, for the mechanical and electrical contracting. The joint venture will start construction of the offices this month. The residential part is due to be completed mid-2020.

Infinity is located between the old city centre and Kirchberg, a district in north-eastern Luxembourg City that houses various European Union institutions. The project includes 20,000m² of housing, a shopping centre of 6,500m² with 23 shops, restaurants and cafés as well as an office building of 6,800m² and basements of 15,700m².

Infinity has been designed by American architectural firm Arquitectonica (Bernardo Fort-Brescia) together with M3 Architectes from Luxembourg.

Immobel is client for the Infinity scheme.