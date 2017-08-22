Barnwood turnover reaches £90m

Gloucester-based Barnwood Group has reported a 4.5% rise in annual turnover to £90m for 2016.

Barnwood Group also improved its profitability in 2016, with pre-tax profit reaching £2.3m (2015: £1.8m), a 28% rise.

The group includes Barnwood Construction, Barnwood Shopfitting, Barnwood General Works and Aluminium Sashes Ltd, all of which had a successful year, the board said.

Managing director Simon Carey said: “The turnover increase was largely due to an influx of several high-value construction projects. These include St James’s Place 2 offices at Cirencester; two office buildings at Milton Park, Abingdon for MEPC and the Prospero building for McKay Securities in Redhill, Surrey.

“In fact, it is quite exceptional to win four large contracts to construct new offices in a short period of time. We have been fortunate to start 2017 with some equally impressive contracts.”

These include: phase one of the £55m regeneration of Bakers Quays next to Gloucester Quays; the new Gloucestershire College campus at Cinderford's Northern Quarter and a new office building at Honeybourne Place, Cheltenham for Formal Investments.

Barnwood has also been awarded a contract from Robert Hitchins Ltd to build offices in Carterton, Oxfordshire.

Barnwood is also on site just outside Gloucester, building a new factory at Waterwells, Quedgeley for Prima Dental, a manufacturer of dental instruments. Also in Waterwells, two 40,000 square foot units at Gateway 12 for regeneration specialists St Modwen are under construction.

Further afield, Barnwood Construction is undertaking a £13m contract for an office building at Oxford Science Park, which is owned and managed by Magdalen College, University of Oxford.

Simon Carey said: “Barnwood Shopfitting is benefiting from a new roll out of work for Nationwide Building Society as well as existing work for clients such as the Signet Group, Debenhams, WH Smith, H&M and Jigsaw, the fashion clothing stores.

“Barnwood General Works has continued to secure many local contracts including works in Cheltenham for Formal Investments and also Safran at Staverton.”