Bathroom pods developed for Scottish hospital

Morrison Construction has awarded Offsite Solutions the contract to supply bathroom pods for the new £69m East Lothian Community Hospital.

Morrison Construction, part of Galliford Try, is principal contractor for the 22,000 m2 community hospital in Haddington, appointed by Hub South East Scotland on behalf of NHS Lothian.

Offsite Solutions will supply 134 factory-built bathroom pods for the project. These units, 2.6 metres by 2.2 metres, will be supplied without floors to allow for continuous level flooring throughout the wards and avoiding the need for thresholds to make the bathrooms fully accessible.

Wash basins, toilets and showers will be installed in Offsite Solutions’ factory in Somerset and then trucked up to Scotland.

The scheme has a complex phased construction to allow the continuation of clinical services in the existing hospital buildings on the site. As a result, the bathroom pods will be installed in batches throughout 2018.

Morrison Construction design manager Paul Godwin said: “Having the bathrooms arrive on site as a finished product gives us the benefit of a significant programme saving and this use of offsite construction means we need less labour on site, which is safer and more efficient.”