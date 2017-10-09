Battersea Park development nears start

London property developer West Eleven says it is looking to break ground in December on a new 15-storey apartment block overlooking Battersea Park.

To be built on the corner of Culvert Road and Battersea Park Road, The View Battersea Park will have 39 apartments including three penthouses. The lower three floors of the development will house 16,000 sq ft of serviced office space. It has been designed by Jo Cowen Architects.

Wandsworth Council granted planning for the development last month.

Will Herrmann, CEO and founder of West Eleven, said: “It is an exciting next step for the area as we will be proving commercial and residential space as well as working closely with The Harris Academy Battersea to provide a Sports England specification sports hall. For West Eleven, this is a chance for us to create an architectural landmark which will also contribute to the exciting regeneration of the area.”