Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Battersea Park development nears start » published 9 Oct 2017

Battersea Park development nears start

London property developer West Eleven says it is looking to break ground in December on a new 15-storey apartment block overlooking Battersea Park.

Architect's CGI of The View Battersea Park Above: Architect's CGI of The View Battersea Park

To be built on the corner of Culvert Road and Battersea Park Road, The View Battersea Park will have 39 apartments including three penthouses. The lower three floors of the development will house 16,000 sq ft of serviced office space. It has been designed by Jo Cowen Architects.

Wandsworth Council granted planning for the development last month.

Will Herrmann, CEO and founder of West Eleven, said: “It is an exciting next step for the area as we will be proving commercial and residential space as well as working closely with The Harris Academy Battersea to provide a Sports England specification sports hall. For West Eleven, this is a chance for us to create an architectural landmark which will also contribute to the exciting regeneration of the area.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 9 Oct 2017 (last updated on 9 Oct 2017).

More News Channels