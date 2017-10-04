Beard starts Vinson Centre

Beard has started construction work on the Vinson Centre, a £5.2m building at the University of Buckingham.

The The Vinson Centre for Liberal Economics and Entrepreneurship is being built for the study of free-market economics. It is part funded by Lord (Nigel) Vinson, a Tory peer who made a fortune in plastics in the 1960s before helping to set up the Centre for Policy Studies.

Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTLEP) has also awarded a grant of £3m for the project.

Beard is building a three-storey learning centre which will have a 160-seat lecture theatre, a double-height study centre complete with a mezzanine and informal learning spaces, a student café and a new university bookshop. The 2,300 m2 building, designed by Panter Hudspith Architects, will also have seminar rooms and staff offices.

It is being built on the university’s campus on the site of the existing Santander building. The bank will be relocated to the current university bookshop, which will be moved into the new Vinson Centre building. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2018.

Beard is also building a £5.5m academic centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital for the University of Buckingham.