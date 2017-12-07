Bechtel wins £180m Gatwick pier revamp

Gatwick Airport has appointed Bechtel to deliver a £180m capital works programme to double the size of Pier 6 in the North Terminal.

Bechtel will be responsible for the management of engineering, procurement and construction works at Pier 6 and will be integrated within Gatwick’s own construction and development teams.

Construction can only begin once two major enabling projects are completed: moving the stand for the A380 aircraft from its existing location on Pier 6 to a newly created stand on Pier 5; and widening and re-aligning a taxiway to enable the A380 to move between the runway and its new stand so as to accommodate its 80-metre wingspan. The A380 is the world’s largest commercial aircraft,

Gatwick and Bechtel are planning for works to start in 2018. The programme will be run in four phases, the last of which will be the building of the western extension of Pier 6 itself. It is due to be operational by the first quarter of 2022.

Work on Pier 6 follows the re-development of the North Terminal and reconstruction of Pier 1, as well as major works on Pier 5 to create a second level.

Gatwick construction director Raymond Melee said: “This is one of the most important programmes of work we have in our current capital investment programme as it will give a crucial boost to our operational efficiency and help us to grow sustainably. It will be complex, as it is right in the heart of our airfield, but we are experienced in delivering complicated projects in challenging environments at Gatwick.

Bechtel UK managing director Paul Gibbs said: “We know that construction in the middle of a very busy airfield can be complex, so we will be working alongside Gatwick’s operational teams to ensure the work is sequenced carefully and that the passenger experience is maintained throughout.”