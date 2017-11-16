Berry squeezes in for South Ken piling job

Berry Piling London has won the contract to install a secant wall at the Royal College of Music.

The project forms part of the foundations element of the Royal College of Music’s More Music development, which when finished will include two new performance spaces, additional practice rooms for students, a new café and Royal College of Music Museum, and enhanced step-free access.

The Gilbert-Ash managed project requires Berry Piling to install a secant wall, which is made up of 111 male piles and 111 female piles, as well as 41 bearing tension piles during its estimated 13-weeks on-site. All the piles are 600mm diameter.

The site location is inside the college itself in London’s South Kensington, meaning access for most items of equipment and plant are via crane only, with rigs being lifted into the site.

Berry Piling contracts director James Downing said: “The project is challenging because of the landlocked nature of the site. With all plant being craned in, the project requires us to deploy our fleet of specialist rigs and committed team of engineers and operators with experience working under such conditions. Our on-site project manager will oversee operations and ensure that project execution runs smoothly and professionally.”

Further Images