News » UK » BGIS forced to drop Carillion FM acquisition plan » published 9 Mar 2018
BGIS forced to drop Carillion FM acquisition plan
Canadian company Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions has abandoned plans to take over a portfolio of Carillion’s UK facilities management contracts.
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS) agreed a deal last month with PwC, the special manager for the Official Receiver, to take over a slice of Carillion, including 2,500 employees. [See our previous report here.]
However, the Financial Times reports that it has now backed out, citing a lack of support from customers.
Chief executive Gord Hicks said that BGIS was disappointed by the results but would continue to "pursue opportunities to grow our global business in the UK".
A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said tha agreement with BGIS had been conditional on support from customers for continued provision but this could not be secured.
