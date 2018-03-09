Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Fri March 09 2018

News » UK » BGIS forced to drop Carillion FM acquisition plan » published 9 Mar 2018

BGIS forced to drop Carillion FM acquisition plan

Canadian company Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions has abandoned plans to take over a portfolio of Carillion’s UK facilities management contracts.

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS) agreed a deal last month with PwC, the special manager for the Official Receiver, to take over a slice of Carillion, including 2,500 employees. [See our previous report here.]

However, the Financial Times reports that it has now backed out, citing a lack of support from customers.

Chief executive Gord Hicks said that BGIS was disappointed by the results but would continue to "pursue opportunities to grow our global business in the UK".

A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said tha agreement with BGIS had been conditional on support from customers for continued provision but this could not be secured.

 

 

 

This article was published on 9 Mar 2018 (last updated on 9 Mar 2018).

