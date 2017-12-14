Bid race begins for £100m Swansea arena

Swansea Council is inviting expressions of interest from contractors for construction of a multipurpose indoor arena.

The arena is part of a wider £500m regeneration of the council’s waterfront St David's development.

It is proposed that it will have a seating capacity of 3,000 to 3,500 and provide facilities for music, entertainment, conferences and exhibitions. The estimated value of the project is £50m to £100m.

The indoor arena will be above a new multi-storey car park, set within a landscaped space on land south of Oystermouth Road.

The development also includes retail/food & beverage units, residential apartments, infrastructure services, highway adaptations, a pedestrian land bridge and public realm works.

Rivington Land is the council's development manager for the site. Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has been appointed to run the arena

The council is now seeking to procure a contractor to complete the design and execute construction of the works.

It is using eTenderwales to carry out this procurement process. To obtain further information or record your interest (deadline 11/01/2018), see http://www.sell2wales.gov.wales.