Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Bidding opens for £215m UCL East contract

University College London’s plans to build a new campus on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have reached the stage of looking for a main contractor to lead the construction work.

New UCL campus will be built in the Olympic Park Above: New UCL campus will be built in the Olympic Park

The UCL East development includes Pool Street West and Marshgate elements. The contract notice for Marshgate has now been published.

The advertised £215m project is a 33,500 square metre academic building, next to the ArcelorMittal Orbit. It comprises a nine-floor academic block with two floors of rooftop plant and a partial basement. The design is led by Stanton Williams Architects.

Suppliers are required to register at https://in-tendhost.co.uk/ucl to receive documentation.

Further details of the project can be found at www.ucl.ac.uk/ucl-east

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 4 Oct 2017 (last updated on 4 Oct 2017).

