published 4 Oct 2017
Bidding opens for £215m UCL East contract
University College London’s plans to build a new campus on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have reached the stage of looking for a main contractor to lead the construction work.
The UCL East development includes Pool Street West and Marshgate elements. The contract notice for Marshgate has now been published.
The advertised £215m project is a 33,500 square metre academic building, next to the ArcelorMittal Orbit. It comprises a nine-floor academic block with two floors of rooftop plant and a partial basement. The design is led by Stanton Williams Architects.
Suppliers are required to register at https://in-tendhost.co.uk/ucl to receive documentation.
Further details of the project can be found at www.ucl.ac.uk/ucl-east
This article was published on 4 Oct 2017 (last updated on 4 Oct 2017).