Bidding opens for £215m UCL East contract

University College London’s plans to build a new campus on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have reached the stage of looking for a main contractor to lead the construction work.

The UCL East development includes Pool Street West and Marshgate elements. The contract notice for Marshgate has now been published.

The advertised £215m project is a 33,500 square metre academic building, next to the ArcelorMittal Orbit. It comprises a nine-floor academic block with two floors of rooftop plant and a partial basement. The design is led by Stanton Williams Architects.

Suppliers are required to register at https://in-tendhost.co.uk/ucl to receive documentation.

Further details of the project can be found at www.ucl.ac.uk/ucl-east