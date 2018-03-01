News » Over £20m » Bidding opens for £75m Great Yarmouth bridge contract » published 1 Mar 2018
Bidding opens for £75m Great Yarmouth bridge contract
Norfolk County Council is advertising for a contractor to design and build a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
The Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing scheme will provide a more-southerly crossing over the River Yare, creating a more direct link between the western and eastern parts of Great Yarmouth.
Main contract value is estimated at £75m in the contract notice. Budget for the overall project is currently set at £120m.
The new crossing will join Harfreys Roundabout in Great Yarmouth and over the river to South Denes Road. It will link the A47 to the South Denes Business Park, Enterprise Zone, Great Yarmouth Energy Park and the Outer Harbour, all of which are to the east of the River Yare on the South Denes peninsula.
The works include the design, construction and initial operating and maintenance of a new single-span opening bridge with a 50-metre navigable clearance, carrying a dual carriageway road across the River Yare; the design and construction of the associated approach roads and junctions; and the necessary realignment of the existing highway.
The project timetable envisages statutory consultations starting this spring, with an application for a development consent order being submitted in nearly 2019. Construction would then start in 2020 for completion in 2022.
Tender documents are available via https://in-tendhost.co.uk/norfolkcc/aspx/BuyerProfiles
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- 24 contracts, worth £526.3m takes Kier to the top
- German equipment manufacturers report continued boom
- Rising costs raise prospect of further corporate failures
- Aggregate sales indicate official data on construction output is wrong
- Construction growth stagnates in January
- Click here to browse all articles