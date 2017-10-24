Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Bids called for £500m highways framework » published 24 Oct 2017

Bids called for £500m highways framework

The Midlands Highway Alliance has opened the bidding for places on a £500m framework contract.

The Midlands Highway Alliance is a consortium of 21 local highway authorities ranging from Barnsley to Buckinghamshire, with Leicestershire County Council taking the lead. It has published the contract notice for its Medium Schemes Framework 3 (MSF3), which – based on the two previous terms – has an anticipated value of between £160m and £500m over the four-year term.

Four contractors capable of taking on a range of highway and municipal engineering contracts with a value of up to £25m are to be appointed to the framework.

Last time around, MSF2 was divided into two lots: schemes up to £5m and schemes valued at between £5m and £25m.

Contractors picked for MSF2 for schemes up to £5m were Aggregate Industries, Balfour Beatty, Eurovia, Galliford Try, and LaFarge Tarmac/Carillion. For the larger schemes, Balfour Beatty, Galliford Try/Aggregate Industries and Lafarge Tarmac/Carillion were selected.

Tenders or requests to participate are to be submitted via: www.eastmidstenders.org

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 24 Oct 2017).

More News Channels