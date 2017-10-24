News » Over £20m » Bids called for £500m highways framework » published 24 Oct 2017
The Midlands Highway Alliance has opened the bidding for places on a £500m framework contract.
The Midlands Highway Alliance is a consortium of 21 local highway authorities ranging from Barnsley to Buckinghamshire, with Leicestershire County Council taking the lead. It has published the contract notice for its Medium Schemes Framework 3 (MSF3), which – based on the two previous terms – has an anticipated value of between £160m and £500m over the four-year term.
Four contractors capable of taking on a range of highway and municipal engineering contracts with a value of up to £25m are to be appointed to the framework.
Last time around, MSF2 was divided into two lots: schemes up to £5m and schemes valued at between £5m and £25m.
Contractors picked for MSF2 for schemes up to £5m were Aggregate Industries, Balfour Beatty, Eurovia, Galliford Try, and LaFarge Tarmac/Carillion. For the larger schemes, Balfour Beatty, Galliford Try/Aggregate Industries and Lafarge Tarmac/Carillion were selected.
