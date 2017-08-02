News » Over £20m » B&K wins £44m Loughborough halls deal » published 2 Aug 2017
B&K wins £44m Loughborough halls deal
Bowmer & Kirkland has won a £44m contract from Loughborough University to build new student accommodation on the campus.
Also part of the development is the creation of sport-specific accommodation to secure Loughborough's place as a training centre for elite athletes through the provision of specialist accommodation.
The student rooms will have a similar design to existing accommodation on campus, which are mostly clusters of housing blocks with en-suite rooms and shared facilities.
When the contract notice was published in September 2016 the estimated contract value was £35m. However, the two bids received for the project came in at £44m and £46m.
This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).