Boardroom moves at Mace

Mace international chief operating officer Marcus Burley is stepping down from the group board at the end of December.

At the same time, Mandy Willis is joining the Mace board as group director for corporate strategy.

Marcus Burley joined Mace in 1998 and has been chief operating officer (COO) of the international business since 2010. During 2017 his international responsibilities have been shared with Jason Millett, Mace COO for consultancy, who will now take over leading international operations. Jason Millett is already on the group board.

Mace’s board is currently all make but that will change on 1st January 2018 when Mandy Willis is promoted to group director for corporate strategy. She joined the company in 2013 as director of tax, having previously been an external advisor to Mace.

In her new role she will be advising on joint ventures and acquisitions, funding, financing, tax and corporate structuring.

“Having been involved closely with Mace’s strategy – both as an external consultant and then in-house – I have seen how the business has grown, matured and is now more than ever able to bring a better perspective to bear on our clients challenges,” she said. “This is one of the most exciting times in Mace’s history, and I am looking forward to helping to shape our future.”

Departing board member Marcus Burley said: “During my time with the company, I have witnessed and been part of growing the number of people we employ tenfold and creating a business with over 30% of it outside the UK – something we have every right to be proud of.

“While I’ve now decided it’s time to pursue quieter activities, I have no doubt that the company will continue to prosper and leave its mark across major projects and developments globally.”