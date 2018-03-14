BooBoo invests in solar lighting towers

Hertfordshire-based BooBoo Plant Hire has placed an order for 10 ProLight solar lighting towers from Prolectric.

The order means that BooBoo Plant Hire can now offer solar-powered temporary lighting as an alternative to conventional diesel-powered lights.

The first three units have been delivered.

BooBoo director Terry Guilder said: “Since first coming across Prolectric, we have been thoroughly impressed with the ProLight and eager to add it to our plant hire portfolio as quickly as possible. We have a strong London base, and we have seen an increased demand for solar-powered equipment from contractors needing to meet more stringent emissions regulations in the capital as well as in other major cities.

“Not only is the ProLight an attractive option for the environment with no air pollution or carbon emissions, but we are equally excited by the added-value and reliability it will offer to our customers. Especially for our demolition and urban construction projects, using the ProLight means no noise or fumes and therefore our customers can work for longer and with less nuisance when close to residential areas or in busy urban environments.”

Solar lighting specialist Prolectric launched the year trailer-mounted ProLight last year. It has heavy-duty, deep-cycle batteries, an array of four or three high powered solar panels, a 7.5-metre telescopic mast and four LED lights supplying up to 400 watts and 60,000 lumens output. A digital remote monitoring and control function enables on/off settings to be adjusted automatically to suit the light conditions and its performance can be tracked and reported.