Book now for The Construction Index Raceday
Doncaster Racecourse is once again the venue for the 2018 Construction Index Raceday.
A day of top-notch racing, sponsored by The Construction Index, will be followed by entertainment from British music act Chase and Status.
The date of this year’s event is 30th June 2018. Corporate hospitality packages are available for wining and dining, while enjoying a grandstand view of the track and the banging dance set that will follow.
Chase (Saul Milton) and Status (Will Kennard) have been working together since 2003 after meeting at university in Manchester. Their sound has secured them seasons at clubs in Ibiza as well as creating four best-selling albums. They have collaborated with Emili Sande and Craig David, and produced for the likes of Rihanna and Rita Ora.
“These guys are known for creating a party atmosphere,” said Paul Buist, publisher of The Construction Index. “It will be a really great end to a wonderful evening.”
With substantial repeat bookings in place, limited table numbers remain for this massively popular event. For more details please email enquiries@theconstructionindex.co.uk
Co-sponsors are: Gilks Fencing, M&G Asbestos Abatement Services, and Panelcraft Access Panels.
This article was published on 4 Jan 2018