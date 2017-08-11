News » Up To £20m » Borras wins Hounslow school expansion » published 11 Aug 2017
Borras wins Hounslow school expansion
Borras Construction has won a £9m contract to expand a school for the London Borough of Hounslow.
The St Albans-based contractor will build a new three-storey teaching block at Hounslow Heath Junior School on Cambridge Road, Hounslow.
The extra 2,000m2 of floor space will provide an additional 14 classrooms for the expanding school.
Borras’ £9m contract also includes some remodelling and refurbishment of existing school buildings.
