Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Borras wins Hounslow school expansion » published 11 Aug 2017

Borras wins Hounslow school expansion

Borras Construction has won a £9m contract to expand a school for the London Borough of Hounslow.

CGI of the new classroom block Above: CGI of the new classroom block

The St Albans-based contractor will build a new three-storey teaching block at Hounslow Heath Junior School on Cambridge Road, Hounslow.

The extra 2,000m2 of floor space will provide an additional 14 classrooms for the expanding school.

Borras’ £9m contract also includes some remodelling and refurbishment of existing school buildings.

 

 

This article was published on 11 Aug 2017 (last updated on 11 Aug 2017).

