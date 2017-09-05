Boskalis lands Oman port expansion

Boskalis Westminster (Oman) has signed a construction contract for an port expansion project worth OMR199.1m (£398m).

The Liquid Bulk Berth project will prepare Duqm Port for exporting refined products. It involves marine infrastructure works, deepening the port basin to 18m, development and reclamation of an area adjacent to the secondary wave breaker and dredging of up to 26 million cubic metres.

Client for the work is the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD).

Boskalis Westminster will carry out detailed engineering designs, construction of marine infrastructure, and dredging and reclamation works, while Worley Parsons Engineering will oversee the work, which is scheduled to be ready within 32 months.

Under the agreement, 2.4 km of the 4.6km of secondary wave breakwater will be developed and reclaimed for the construction of the quay, and the dual-berth marina will be constructed with accessories and navigation equipment.

The excavation of about 26 million cubic metres of material for deepening of the basin and track channel at the port will result in the dock depth reaching 18m. About 5 million cubic metres of the materials will be used to reclaim and fill the site dedicated to the quay.

Work also includes the construction of the quay wall of 1km and installation of buoys and navigational aids devices.

After completion of the project, facilities including oil tanks and warehouses for bulk materials will be built by Duqm Refinery on the reclaimed land area. Examples of refined products to be handled at the Berth will include naphtha, jet fuel, diesel, High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) and liquefied petroleum gas, coke and sulfur.