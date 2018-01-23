Boss Cabins adds static range

Boss Cabins has launched a range of static welfare units that it hopes will propel it to market leadership over the next 12 months.

Boss Cabins already claims to be the UK’s biggest producer of mobile site huts and hopes its new range will bring it equal success with static cabins.

The company was launched in 2010 and now employs close to 100 people at its base in Lincolnshire. The business was initially built from selling to small-to-medium sized regional hire companies but today it also counts national hire firms such as A-Plant among its client base.

Managing director Matthew Wordsworth said: “As a business, we’ve quickly shaken up the mobile welfare sector by bringing fresh thinking into what was a stale industry. Now we will offer this same mindset to the static welfare range by providing the marketplace with superior choice."

The cabins’ ‘Eco Ultimate’ electrical system powers an on-demand generator at the flick of a switch, reducing fuel costs to approximately 56 pence per day, the company says.

“We are confident that this is the most environmentally-friendly electrical system in the marketplace,” Matthew Wordsworth said.

Some other manufacturers use solar panels as a power source for cabins but Boss Cabins argues that the performance of these is impaired. “They simply don’t provide enough electricity to put the kettle, microwave, fan heaters or radiator on,” Mr Wordsworth said.