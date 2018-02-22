Bouygues begins work on modular scheme in Singapore

Bouygues Construction subsidiary Dragages Singapore has started work on a €113m (£100m) housing scheme where most of the superstructure will be factory-built.

Woodleigh Lane Residences - located in the heart of central Singapore’s District 13 - will consist of six 15-storey buildings with a total of 805 apartments, as well as underground car parks and a swimming pool. The contract was awarded by CEL Unique Development (CELU), a joint venture of Chip Eng Seng Corporation and Unique Real Estate.

The project proposed by Dragages Singapore is based on a modular system in reinforced concrete, with 65% of the superstructure factory-built. These modules will be manufactured in a controlled environment, making it possible to optimise quality, safety and delivery times. They will then be transported to the construction site, thereby limiting noise, dust and nuisance for local residents.

Nicolas Borit, CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment International, said: “The Woodleigh Lane Residences development is a new milestone in our growing activities in Singapore. We are delighted to have been chosen for this project, because it demonstrates our expertise in modular construction. We are going to see a complete disruption in the next few years: our clients expect ever more efficient and faster building solutions. Through the experience we have acquired on a number of projects, we are able to provide modular construction solutions today which fully meet their expectations, from design through to the construction of the final product.”

Modular construction is very popular in Singapore and Dragages Singapore has already worked on a number of projects, including an extension to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, the Woodlands nursing home and the Clement Canopy 40-storey residential towers.

The project handover is scheduled for late in 2020.