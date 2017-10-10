Bouygues' Tatton moves to Interserve

Interserve’s construction division has appointed Craig Tatton, formerly of Bouygues, as managing director of its regional building business.

Interserve’s regional building business has 10 main offices across the UK and turnover of around £500m, typically undertaking refurbishment and new build projects generally up to £50m and usually for public sector clients.

Craig Tatton joins the main board of the construction division. He was previously chief operating officer at Bouygues UK, which he joined in 2014 from Willmott Dixon. He was only with Willmott Dixon for a few months. Before that he was ISG's UK construction managing director.

Interserve managing director Gordon Kew said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig to Interserve. As an experienced senior executive, he has an enviable track record of delivering organic growth and is well placed to lead our regional building operations to realise future strategic ambitions, focusing on delivering industry leading customer experience.”